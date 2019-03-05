Lonestar Electric to Open San Antonio Location

Lonestar Electric Supply is opening a 56,000-sq-ft location at 4036 Binz Engleman, Suite 208, San Antonio, TX 78219. Scott Shaver (photo below) will serve as president of the San Antonio business. He will lead 22 employees to deliver electrical solutions to commercial, industrial and residential contractors in the San Antonio area.

“We’re excited to announce our grand opening with over $3 million in local inventory,” Shaver said in the press release. “Our goal is to provide the best inventory, materials management, services, and solutions to our customers at competitive prices.”

The company serves more than 1,000 buying contractors through its five locations in Houston, Dallas, Fort-Worth, Austin, and San Antonio and has more than 200 employees in total. “We’re thrilled to be expanding to meet the growing needs of our customers in the San Antonio area,” said Jeff Metzler, CEO of Lonestar, in the press release. “I’m proud of the team that Scott has put together and the exceptional service they will be able to provide at our new location.”

Lonestar has over 300,000 sq feet of warehouse space and over $18 million in local inventory to provide solutions and added value through differentiated services. The company generated $167 million in revenue in 2018 with over 30 sales associates.