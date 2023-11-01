Another Mega-Deal in Rep World: FRM and Bell & McCoy Companies Merge

FRM and Bell & McCoy Companies,wo of the nation’s largest reps firms, have merged. Both firms have served customers for more than 50 years and together will reach customers across 13 states in the South, Southwest, Southeast and Puerto Rico. According to the press release, FRM and Bell & McCoy Companies have “been aligned in both business principles and friendship for decades” and together employ more than 500 employees.

Founded in 1969, FRM now has offices in Tampa, FL; Norcross, GA; and Charlotte, NC, and covers Alabama, Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas, Virginia and Tennessee. The firm focuses on the commercial, residential, industrial and utility markets. Bell & McCoy Companies was established in 1972 and covers Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Tennessee, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and the Florida panhandle. Its core business segments include electrical supplies, lighting and controls, tools, utility, safety, luxury homes and programming.

The companies represent a number of the same manufacturers in some territories. Some common lines in at least some markets include some of the Atkore brands, Cantex, Commodity Cables Inc., Kingwire, LS Cable & System. MCXP Solutions and Milbank.

Mark Fink, FRM’s managing partner, said in the press release,“The Bell & McCoy Companies’ strength and relationships will add to the strength of the FRM relationships and make this a great partnership.”

Chris Coursey, president of Bell & McCoy Companies, said in the release, “FRM is a clear leader in the manufacturers’ representative world and a firm that we at Bell & McCoy Companies have always held in the highest regard. We have only begun to scratch the surface on how we can learn from the experience of one another to further expand our businesses.”