NSI Buys ENET Solutions  to Bolster VDV Position

NSI Industries, Huntersville, NC, acquired ENET Solutions, a Aliso Viejo, CA-based manufacturer and solution provider of compatible network peripherals and connectivity products, represented by Global Capital Markets.

“Adding ENET to NSI’s family of leading brands is a testament to our commitment to growing our Building Technologies business unit,” said Dave DiDonato, NSI Building Technologies president, in the press release.

Founded in 2003, ENET Solutions focuses on compatible network peripherals and connectivity products, offering more than 10,000 different connectivity product solutions. Its product portfolio includes high-speed OEM compatible transceivers, active optical cable assemblies (AOC), direct-attach copper cable assemblies (DAC), server memory, media converters, network interface cards (NICs), and thousands of different cable solutions, which are designed and manufactured specifically for the most demanding network environments.

ENET focuses on high-performance computing, large enterprise business, data centers, service providers and the public sector. The company was founded in 2003 by Chris Brock, an experienced veteran of the computer memory and network peripheral industries. According to the press release, he saw a need in the marketplace for an alternative to costly OEM transceivers and network memory and started ENET. The company is now comprised of more than 30 like-minded employees that share the same vision and values from which the company was founded.

NSI Building Technologies, a part of NSI’s Electrical Division, currently provides fiber and copper cable assemblies, pigtails, connectors, patch cords, patch panels, trunks, enclosures, jacks, electronics and components for networking applications, and interconnects, AV cable, USB cables and signal distribution electronics for networking, security & AV applications. The ENET brand joins Lynn and Platinum Tools to expand NSI’s offering to Broadband, Data Communications and AV/Security customers.