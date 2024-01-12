Legrand’s Acquisition of ZPE Systems Bolsters its Focus on Data Centers

Legrand completed its acquisition of ZPE Systems, Inc., a Fremont, CA-based company that offers critical solutions and services to deliver resilience and security for customers' business critical infrastructure. This includes serial console servers, sensors, and services routers that enable remote access and management of network IT equipment from data centers to the edge.

The acquisition brings together ZPE's secure and open management infrastructure and services delivery platform for data center, branch, and edge environments with Legrand's data center solutions of overhead busway, custom cabinets, intelligent PDUs, KVM switches, and advanced fiber solutions.

ZPE Systems will become a business unit of Legrand's Data, Power, and Control (DPC) Division. Arnaldo Zimmermann will continue to serve as VP and general manager of ZPE Systems, reporting to Brian DiBella, president of Legrand's DPC Division.

"ZPE Systems leads the fast growing and profitable data center and edge management infrastructure market. This acquisition allows Legrand to enter a promising new segment whose strong growth is expected to accelerate further with the development of artificial intelligence and associated needs," said John Selldorff, president and CEO, Legrand, North and Central America, in the press release. "Edge computing, AI and operational technology will require more complex data centers and edge infrastructure with intelligent IT needs to be built in disparate remote geographies. This makes remote management and operation a critical requirement. ZPE Systems is well positioned to address this need through high performance automation infrastructure solutions, which are complementary to our current data center offerings."