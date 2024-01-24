NAW Acquires Modern Distribution Management

The National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors (NAW) acquired Modern Distribution Management (MDM), (www.mdm.com) a major provider of data, insights and thought leadership in the distribution industry.

According to the NAW press release, the acquisition was made to “unlock a wealth of data-driven intelligence for NAW members and MDM subscribers.”

“The industry landscape is shifting, and NAW is committed to doing more than just keeping pace, we’re leading the charge,” said Eric Hoplin, president and CEO, of NAW in the press release. "I’m thrilled to welcome the widely respected industry thought leader Tom Gale and the MDM team to NAW.”



The release said merging NAW’s and MDM’s diverse educational offerings, cutting edge content, in depth research, advanced analytics and events provides distribution professionals with the tools and knowledge to succeed in a rapidly evolving economy.

“Joining NAW opens a vibrant new chapter for MDM,” said Tom Gale, MDM CEO, in the press release. “Together, we’ll ensure the voice of distributors resonates louder than ever before, shaping a brighter future where distributors stand united, as a powerful force driving industry progress and success.”



Both NAW and MDM remain committed to MDM’s editorial independence in its daily publication, to ensure distributors continue to benefit from objective and insightful industry analysis alongside impactful initiatives that champion their success.