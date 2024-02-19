Green Mountain Electric Supply Continues Expansion with Walsh Electric Supply Acquisition

Green Mountain Electric Supply, Colchester, VT, announced on Feb. 16 that it had acquired Walsh Electric Supply and welcomed the Walsh team into its Colchester location.

“It’s exciting to have two local Vermont companies join together under one roof. Walsh, also a member of Affiliated Distributors, comes with a long-standing history in the marketplace,” said Jeremy Henderson, VP of Sales for Green Mountain Electric Supply.

Walsh Electric Supply, located in Colchester, VT, since 1959, specializes in electrical, wirin and construction supplies and LED lighting in the industrial, commercial and residential markets.

Nate Laber, owner of Green Mountain Electric Supply, said in the press release, “We are thrilled to have Lee Spaulding and his experienced team join the Green Mountain Electric Supply family and can’t wait to see what our teams can do together through Chittenden, Franklin and Lamoille Counties. I’d also like to wish Bob King the very best in his retirement.”

Green Mountain Electric Supply has 30 locations across New England, New York and Pennsylvania. Founded in 1953, the third-generation company is ranked #38 on Electrical Wholesaling’s 2023 Top 150 ranking.