ABB and Niedax Group Form 50/50 Joint Venture to Market Cable Tray Systems in North America

ABB and Niedax Group, a global supplier of cable management systems, have entered into an agreement to form a new 50/50 joint venture. The collaboration will integrate the North American cable tray businesses of ABB’s Installation Products Division and Niedax Group into a new joint venture. The plan is to deliver advanced solutions and services to electrical contractors, distributors and systems integrators across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

According to the press release, demand for cable tray systems has steadily increased and is estimated to be one of the fastest-growing areas of electrical components within North America. Used in electrical systems across a broad range of applications such as electric power distribution, communications and technology, construction, manufacturing and more, cable tray provides support and organization of electrical cables, raceways and conductors. As demand for electricity continues to grow, the joint venture will leverage the strengths and resources of ABB and Niedax Group to deliver greater customer value through a comprehensive solution offering, enhanced logistics capabilities, local R&D and production, and specialized services.

“Growth in many of the industries we serve is driving increased demand for cable tray products and services. Partnering with Niedax Group will create new opportunities, accelerate collaboration and product development, and maximize value for our cable tray customers coast-to-coast,” said Khalid Mandri, president, ABB Installation Products Division, in the press release.

The planned joint venture will offer ABB Installation Products's T&B Cable Tray and ExpressTray Steel Wire Basket Tray product lines, as well as Niedax Group’s MonoSystems, Canadian Electrical Raceways and other Niedax product lines. The combined product portfolio of cable management solutions will span a wide range of configurations, finishes and types of cable and ladder trays, wire baskets, channel and perforated tray, floor systems and boxes, accessories and fittings.

ABB’s Installation Products Division and Niedax Group are working to ensure a smooth transition for the more than 200 employees across the U.S. and Canada who will be part of the new organization. The team will include engineering, manufacturing and R&D specialists, and sales and product management experts.