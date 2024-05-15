Motion Industries’ Automation Intelligence Unit to Acquire  Upstate New York Automation Distributor

Motion Industries Inc., Birmingham, AL, a distributor of maintenance, repair and operation replacement parts, and a premier provider of industrial technology solutions, signed a definitive purchase agreement to acquire Allied Circuits, an electrical and automation firm. The transaction is expected to close later this month, subject to customary closing conditions.

Located in Buffalo, NY, Allied Circuits designs, manufactures and services industrial control panels, electro-mechanical assemblies, robotic automation and integrated solutions. Founded in 1987, the company serves customers in the western and upstate New York markets and into Ontario, Canada, due to its proximity to the border. End markets include aerospace, automotive, filtration, fluid systems & plumbing, food & beverage, oil & gas, pharmaceutical, process industries, semiconductor and water & wastewater treatment facilities.

The company will join Motion’s business unit, Motion Automation Intelligence (Motion Ai). The addition of Allied Circuits will provide an exceptional workforce of highly skilled teammates, ATEX certification capabilities and over 20,000 square feet of additional production space to bolster Motion Ai’s existing presence in the area. Motion Ai’s total region size will expand to over 100,000-sq-ft of production space and 150 people dedicated to serving existing and new customers.

Motion Automation Intelligence (Motion Ai), Motion Conveyance Solutions and Motion Repair & Services were formed to offer a wide range of specialized, related products and innovative solutions for many applications. The parent company, Motion North America, has more than 550 branches and service centers and 17 distribution centers.