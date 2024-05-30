Sonepar to Acquire Boston Market's Electric Supply Center

Sonepar’s NorthEast Electrical has entered into an agreement to acquire Electric Supply Center (ESC), one of the largest independent distributors in the Boston metropolitan area and New Hampshire.

A family-owned business since 1997, ESC offers a full line of electrical products and suite of value-added services to its commercial contractor customers. Operating in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, ESC joins Sonepar with six branch locations and 130 associates.

The company is also a big-time supporter of the NHL’s Boston Bruin hockey team, and has promotional signage throughout the team’s arena and many marketing events tied into the team throughout the Boston metro.

Larry LaFreniere, chairman and owner of ESC, said in the press release, “Over our 27 years serving the greater Boston metro and New England markets, we have made significant investments in our capabilities and teams. Always striving to offer best-in-class customer service, we looked for a partner with similar forward-looking goals.

“ With impressive resources and capabilities, we feel Sonepar is the right choice to secure our future. We appreciate the integrity and positive culture at NorthEast and look forward to positioning our business and associates for long-term growth.”

Rob Taylor, president of Sonepar Americas, said of the acquisition in the press release, “ESC’s solid reputation and strong relationships with Boston contractors make this acquisition a great market expansion opportunity for NorthEast Electrical. As a company with above-market growth and a highly motivated team, ESC will be an excellent addition to Sonepar.”

Frank Marandino, President of NorthEast Electrical, added, “ESC has an impressive history, long-standing vendor relationships, and a strong customer base that makes this an excellent strategic partnership. In joining forces with their expert lighting and switchgear teams, we will have enhanced, knowledgeable, and professional resources to service and support our customers.”