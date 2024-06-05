Wesco Completes Acquisition of Specialist in Data Center Building Intelligence Software

Wesco has completed the purchase of entroCIM, an innovator in data center and building intelligence software. The initial purchase price was $30 million with the opportunity for an additional earnout based on performance. Additional terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

According to the press release, entroCIM's Central Intelligence Manager (CIM) is an HTML5 browser-based application sold as-a-service to connect devices and remote monitoring systems in commercial facilities. It delivers actionable insights to help businesses reduce costs and improve operations through a single digital interface.

Today, entroCIM monitors millions of square feet in environments ranging from data centers and large commercial buildings to airports and universities. Through an open API architecture and out-of-the-box connectivity with industry standard protocols, entroCIM acts as an aggregation layer for multiple operating systems and is an accelerator of IT/OT convergence – helping to drive better operational visibility for data center and building applications.

"We are pleased to welcome the entroCIM team to Wesco. This acquisition is indicative of the expanded services, data-informed intelligence and expertise that Wesco intends to provide to our global customers and supplier partners to drive increased value through the supply chain," said John Engel, Chairman, president and CEO of Wesco, in the press release.