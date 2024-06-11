Legrand Bolsters Data Center Focus with Two Acquisitions

Legrand made two new acquisitions in the data center market, a segment that represented 15% of its revenue in 2023.

According to the press release, Davenham is an Irish specialist in low-voltage power distribution systems (protection, switching, metering and energy distribution) for datacenters, including hyperscalers. Its business also includes product commissioning and aftermarket services.

Based in Dublin, the company employs 350 people and reports annual revenue of around €120 million, (approximately $129 million) mostly in Europe and in the United States.

VASS is the Australian leader in busbars, mostly for data centers. Based in Ingleburn, near Sydney, and employing close to 40 people, VASS reports annual revenue of just under €10 million (approximately $10.7 million), mostly in Australia and the Asia-Pacific region.

Benoît Coquart, Legrand’s CEO, said in the press release, “We are very pleased to announce these acquisitions that will significantly complement our offering in the ‘white’ space (servers’ room) with sol-id positions in the ‘grey’ space (technical room), in the very promising datacenters segment. With 10 acquisitions in that vertical over the past five years, Legrand confirms its growth acceleration strategy in a domain where we are a key player and very well positioned.

Together with the three investments announced earlier this year (MSS, Enovation and Netrack), these acquisitions represent annual revenue of more than €200 million (approximately $215 million)."