Generac Buys Battery Storage Manufacturer

Generac Power Systems acquired PowerPlay Battery Energy Storage Systems, a division of SunGrid Solutions Inc. SunGrid is an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company for energy storage. PowerPlay specializes in providing turnkey Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) solutions tailored for commercial and industrial (C&I) projects up to 7 MWh.

"This acquisition supports our commitment to offer a more complete ecosystem of products and solutions to domestic commercial & industrial customers, empowering them to achieve their energy objectives with a strong emphasis on resilience, efficiency and sustainability," said Aaron Jagdfeld, president and CEO of Generac, in the press release.

Battery energy storage systems enable energy storage in multiple ways for later use. Various factors contribute to the need for energy storage, including the uptake of distributed solar, increased electrification of C&I facilities, rising utility rates, and possibility that the central grid can experience fluctuations due to weather, blackouts, or lack of infrastructure. Battery systems are vital for C&I businesses to build a resilient, efficient and sustainable on-site distributed energy system. BESS systems up to 7 MWh are commonly deployed in C&I enterprises, including retail stores, restaurants, office buildings, manufacturing facilities, and healthcare facilities.

The PowerPlay business will continue its operations in Cambridge, Canada, and serve as a dedicated research and development facility for Generac's C&I BESS solutions. SunGrid Solutions will continue its energy storage EPC operations across the United States and Canada, specializing in solutions ranging from 10 MWh to 1 GWh.