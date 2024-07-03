Canada’s EECOL Acquires Toronto-Based Independent Electric Supply

As first reported in Canada’s Electrical Business magazine by Anthony Capkun, EECOL Electric has acquired Independent Electric Supply, Toronto, Ontario.

The 40-employee Independent Electric Supply, a member of Affiliated Distributors, has been serving customers in the Toronto area market since 1921.

“EECOL’s customer-first focus aligns perfectly with our values. This partnership represents the joining of two companies that have both been servicing the electrical market for over 100 years, bringing together a wealth of industry knowledge and resources to better serve customers,” said Bob Branscombe, president at Independent Electric Supply, in the press release.

The 105-year-old EECOL Electric Corp, has 64 locations across Canada. The company serves customers in the following industry verticals: industrial, oil & gas, manufacturing, government, mining, utility, commercial and residential construction. It’s been a been a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wesco International since 2012.