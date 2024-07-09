Sonepar Buys Ontario's Robertson Electric Wholesale

Sonepar entered into an agreement to acquire Robertson Electric Wholesale. Founded in 1952 and headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, Robertson Electric Wholesale now has 19 branches and more than 400 associates.

“We look forward to partnering with Sonepar and the exciting opportunities it will offer our customers and associates. Our company was built on a customer-centric model, which will be strengthened with the knowledge and expertise Sonepar can provide to ensure our continued success,” said Rick Campbell, Robertson Electric Wholesale President, in the press release.

The acquisition is scheduled to close within the next two months subject to regulatory approval. Until that time, the companies will continue to operate independently.