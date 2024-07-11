Mayer/Rexel USA  to buy Southeastern Florida’s Electrical Supplies 

Mayer/Rexel USA, plans to acquire Electrical Supplies Inc., Miami. Electrical Supplies Inc. was founded in 1976 by Fred Segal, Rudy Hinds, Larry Newland and Mike Vavrek.

According to the press release, that legacy has continued under the leadership of Jim Segal, John Hinds and Bob Devona since 2008. This acquisition expands Mayer’s footprint into the growing Miami-Dade market and enhancing Mayer’s service offering to better support contractors and customers in southeastern Florida.

Electrical Supplies has branches in Pompano Beach, Miami and Homestead. Mayer/Rexel USA said in the release that the acquisition enables Mayer to enter the southeastern Florida market, which is experiencing robust economic growth fueled by population trends, a robust construction market and a business-friendly environment.

Mayer plans to integrate Electrical Supplies into its brand to capitalize on the collective expertise, capabilities and strategic vendor alignment between both businesses. Roger Little, CEO of Rexel USA, said in the release, “This strategic move aligns with our growth goals and proves our ongoing commitment to strategically invest in Mayer Electric Supply. By bringing Electrical Supplies, Inc. on board, we can expand our reach and continue to provide best-in-class service and solutions to our customers in southeastern Florida.”