Sonepar to Expand in Upper Midwest with Echo Electric Supply Acquisition

Sonepar plans acquire Echo Electric Supply Co., Council Bluffs, IA. Family-owned and operated since 1950, Echo Electric supplies electrical parts, equipment and services to contractors in the industrial, commercial and residential markets and is ranked #28 on Electrical Wholesaling’s 2024 list of the 100 largest electrical distributors in North America. Operating in Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota, South Dakota and Missouri, Echo Electric will join Sonepar with 23 branch locations and more than 600 associates.

Echo Electric will be Sonepar’s seventh acquisition in the Midwest in the last three years. It will be joining companies like Springfield Electric, Springfield, MO; , Richards Electric, Cincinnati, OH; Pepco, Eastlake, OH; Holt Electric Supply, St. Louis, MO; Sunrise Electric Supply, Addison, IL; and most recently Michigan-based Standard Electric Co., Saginaw, MI; Madison Electric Co., Warren, MI; and Electrical Supply Center, Burlington, MA.

In the press release, Rob Taylor, President of Sonepar Americas, complimented Echo Electric for its technical expertise power distribution and wire management to support data centers. Mitch Lane, CEO of Echo Electric, added in the release, “I’m enormously proud of Echo Electric’s track record as an independent distributor. Sonepar’s approach of combining global resources with a local strategy tailored to the market was important in our decision to join their well-respected organization. We feel Sonepar is a great cultural and strategic fit. I’m deeply appreciative of our employees’ hard work and dedication over the years and look forward to this new chapter for us.”

The acquisition is scheduled to close by the end of August, subject to regulatory approval.