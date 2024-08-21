  • E-NEWSLETTER SUBSCRIPTIONS
    Granite City Electric Supply Acquires Vermont Distributor

    Aug. 21, 2024
    With the addition of Barre Electric, Granite City Electric Supply Co. now has 32 locations throughout New England.

    The 101-year-old Granite City Electric Supply recently concluded an asset acquisition of Barre Electric & Lighting Supply, Inc. to enhance its position in Vermont and as the largest independent electrical distributor in New England.
    The combination of Barre Electric and Granite City Electric locations creates a broader service network with greater inventory breadth and delivery options for the two companies’ mutual business interests in Vermont, New Hampshire and the Albany, NY region. With the addition of Barre Electric, Granite City Electric Supply Co. now has 32 locations throughout New England.
    Greg Isabelle, owner of Barre will remain with the company in a senior sales management role.
    Barre Electric & Lighting Supply has served serving contractors, institutions and homeowners for retail lighting accounts since 2002. It’s a family-owned company with a similar approach to Granite City Electric in building customer loyalty, its brand and community relationships. The press release said their similar business philosophies enhance Granite City Electric’s strategic growth goals using the GCE The Night Train Delivery System and delivering almost 70% of all orders at night. 

