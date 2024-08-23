  • E-NEWSLETTER SUBSCRIPTIONS
    Yanow Acquires Robert H. Schaub & Associates

    Aug. 23, 2024
    Robert H. Schaub & Associates served the upstate New York market for over 40 years, representing companies such as Atkore’s Cope, Calbrite, Calbond and Unistrut UNISTRUT brands and WTEC Wire & Cable.
    Yanow
    yanow

    Yanow Inc., Brockton, MA, a large electrical manufacturers’ representative serving the New England and upstate New York markets, acquired Robert H. Schaub & Associates, Syracuse, NY. The deal closed earlier this month.

    Robert H. Schaub & Associates served the upstate New York market for over 40 years, representing companies such as Atkore’s Cope, Calbrite, Calbond and Unistrut UNISTRUT brands and WTEC Wire & Cable. Yanow will now represent these brands in upstate New York.

    Scott McGrew immediately joined Yanow to continue his current responsibilities, supporting contractors, specifiers and distributors. He has served this market for more than 40 years and brings decades of marketplace insights and relationships

    Greg Lyons, Yanow’s Region 2 Sales Director, said in the press release, “Adding Scott and his manufacturer portfolio to Yanow enhances our strength and penetration of the contractor, specifier, and distributor verticals in this growing market.”

     

