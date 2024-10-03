  • E-NEWSLETTER SUBSCRIPTIONS
    Winsupply Acquires Epic Supply, a Plumbing Distributor in Dallas Metro

    Oct. 3, 2024
    Contractors across America rely on Winsupply to provide business solutions and materials in plumbing and heating; hydronics; pipes, valves and fittings; HVAC and refrigeration; electrical; fastening hardware; waterworks and utility; pumps; turf irrigation and landscape; and fire system fabrication.

    Winsupply Inc., Dayton, OH, acquired Epic Supply, a distributor of commercial plumbing supplies based in Haltom City and Dallas, TX. Founded in 2007 by Jay and Shelly Hall, and Ross and Vicki Ryon, it has grown to become one of the larger plumbing distributors in the Dallas area. Jay Hall and Ross Ryon will remain as presidents of Epic Supply in Haltom City and Dallas, respectively, while Shelly Hall and Vicki Ryon will continue in financial roles.

