Sonepar Aligns Four of its Midwest Operations Under Echo Electric Brand

Sonepar is creating a single platform across the Midwest by combining Echo Electric, Springfield Electric, Richards Electric, Pepco and Holt. Together, they will go to market under the Echo brand.

Echo Electric will represent over $1.2 billion in sales with 1,300 associates covering over 500,000 square miles across Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio, Nebraska and southern South Dakota. Echo will be Sonepar’s sixth U.S. operation with greater than $1 billion in annual sales. Echo Electric will focus on electrical contractors, customers in the industrial and utility markets and institutions. Its specialized solutions include panel and switchboard assembly, control panel design and assembly, cable management services, digital solutions, utility sub-station packages and industrial solutions.

Rob Taylor, President Sonepar Americas, said in the press release, “Our current successful operations in the Midwest will combine to leverage a collective 400 years of experience and know-how to support our customers and suppliers. By connecting the distribution networks and resources, Echo can offer customers expanded inventory, more specialized expertise and greater service capabilities. Most exciting are the resources that will be available to all associates to grow and achieve career aspirations.”

The new Echo organization will be led by Chris Scarbrough, Springfield Electric’s president for the last ten years. “An ‘echo’ is a lasting impression,” he said in the press release. “We’re building on the legacies of these five companies by bringing them together with one vision, one culture, one strategy and one brand.”

Globally, Sonepar is one of the largest privately owned companies in the world and in 2023, achieved sales of $36 billion. It has operations in 40 countries and 45,000 associates.