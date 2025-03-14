  • E-NEWSLETTER SUBSCRIPTIONS
  • EW DIGITAL ISSUE ARCHIVES
  • ADVERTISE

    • Latest from Mergers & Acquisitions

    © Endeavor Business Media
    ew_executive_insights_podcasts
    Photo 58366156 / Rawpixelimages / Dreamstime.com
    ebusiness_photo_58366156__rawpixelimages_dreamstim

    Sponsored

    Photo 226496518 / mohd izzuan ros /Dreamstime.com
    67d38ff4e9f558808a2d383c Acquisitions 2023 Photo 226496518 Mohd Izzuan Ros
    1. News
    2. Mergers & Acquisitions

    Eaton Acquires Manufacturer of Enclosures for Data Center Market

    March 14, 2025
    Fibrebond focuses on the  data center, fiber, industrial and utility markets.

    Eaton acquired Fibrebond Corp., a designer and builder of pre-integrated modular power enclosures for data center, industrial, utility and communications customers. Under the terms of the agreement, Eaton will pay $1.4 billion for Fibrebond. Based in  Minden, LA, Fibrebond focuses on the  data center, fiber, industrial and utility markets. The company estimated revenues of approximately $378 million for the 12 months ending Feb. 28.
    “Fibrebond is known for its engineering capabilities and customer focus in the industries they serve, including the multi-tenant data center market,” said Mike Yelton, president, Americas Region, Electrical Sector, in the press release. “Its engineered-to-order power enclosures, in which equipment installation and testing procedures are performed off-site, enables customers to get up-and-running in less time and at a lower cost. This full-service offering allows us to better serve our customers amid accelerating demand.”

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations