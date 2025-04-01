Eleconnex Acquires Two Companies

Eleconnex, Rye, NY, which is building a product portfolio of electrical staples intended to provide “one-stop shopping” for electrical distributors, recently closed two acquisitions in the voice-data-video (VDV) market. The company acquired Simply Brands, a low-voltage data communications supplier and Structured Cable Products and Structured Cable Products, a supplier of low-voltage cables and accessories for the residential and commercial markets. Both companies are based in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Eleconnex CEO Howard Elman said in the press release, “The acquisition of Simply Brands and Structured Cable Products is a significant step forward for our business. We welcome the teams of both companies to Eleconnex and look forward to offering customers of both companies a broader range of product solutions."

Eleconnex is looking to build up its product offering by acquiring manufacturers of electrical products including but not limited to fittings, conduit, hangers, commercial switches and controls, boxes, strut, wire and cable, meter sockets and safety switches.

Its product portfolio currently includes conduit, fittings, boxes, wire and cable, fasteners and support products, lighting fixtures, enclosures and VDV products. The company currently has sales in the Unted States and Europe.