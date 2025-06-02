ABB Acquires Bel Products Inc. to Expand Enclosures Portfolio in North America

ABB Electrification Canada Inc. completed its acquisition of Bel Products Inc., a Canadian manufacturer of commercial, industrial and custom-made enclosures. This acquisition enhances ABB’s market presence in Canada and the U.S., expanding its product portfolio and enabling the company to leverage its manufacturing, warehousing and supply chain capabilities to better meet growing customer demand. The financial terms of the transaction are undisclosed.

The enclosures market is experiencing strong growth, fueled by rising demand in data centers, OEM applications and the electrical industry. As digital infrastructure expands and electrification accelerates, the demand for safe, reliable, high-performance enclosure solutions continues to grow.

According to the press release, Bel Products brings extensive industry expertise that complements ABB’s Electrification Installation Products portfolio and expands its reach across multiple industries. The company delivers high-quality, industry-rated offerings for a range of applications and environments.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, Bel Products is recognized for its custom-built enclosures, housings, panels and accessories, serving key industries such as commercial, industrial, data centers and utilities. Bel Products will continue operations from the current manufacturing facility in Montreal and warehouse in Terrebonne, Quebec.