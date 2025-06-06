Hein Electric Supply Acquires Laser Electric Supply

The 80-year-old Hein Electric Supply services contractors, industrials, municipalities and national accounts. With this acquisition, Hein Electric Supply grows to 10 locations in Wisconsin employing 80 associates.

“With this acquisition, Hein Electric Supply expands our services offering footprint in southern Wisconsin that allows for growth in additional targeted markets. Our Projects, Operations, E-Commerce/Marketing, and Business Development teams have immediate plans in place to leverage the Laser Electric Supply name,” said Chris Stoming, president of Hein Electric Supply Co., in the press release.

Both organizations are part of AD and the recently formed AD Independent Electrical Supply division.