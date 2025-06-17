Shermco Acquires EHV to Bolster Presence in Electrical Testing Market

EHV, based in Robbinsville, NJ, is an InterNational Electrical Testing Association (NETA)-accredited company with a strong reputation for electrical testing and field services.
June 17, 2025
2 min read
Id 70727776 / one photo / dreamstime.com
68518c587265376c6656138f Mergers Id 70727776 Acquisition One Photo Dreamst

Shermco Industries, Irving, TX, a provider of electrical testing, engineering, maintenance and repair services for the utility, industrial, energy and other end markets, acquired Eastern High Voltage, Inc. (EHV). The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

EHV, based in Robbinsville, NJ, is an InterNational Electrical Testing Association (NETA)-accredited company with a strong reputation for electrical testing and field services. EHV delivers a suite of services including electrical testing and preventative maintenance, acceptance testing and commissioning, infrared scanning, transformer testing and oil analysis, and 24/7 emergency response.

Shermco has 550-plus NETA-certified professionals and promotes itself as the largest independent electrical testing and maintenance provider in North America. EHV’s seasoned management team will add to this base because of their deep technical expertise and customer relationships.

“EHV has built a strong reputation through its commitment to safety, quality and responsive service,” said Phil Petrocelli, CEO of Shermco Industries. “The EHV team is known for technical excellence and trusted partnerships with mission-critical facilities across its region. Expanding into the Northeast brings exciting opportunities to continue to grow our customer base and extend our national capabilities with local expertise.”

Shermco is majority-owned by San Francisco-based Gryphon Investors, a leading middle-market private investment firm. It has more than 40 locations and is an active participant in NETA (the InterNational Electrical Testing Association), EASA (Electrical Apparatus Service Association), and AWEA (American Wind Energy Association).

Sign up for Electrical Wholesaling Newsletters
Get the latest news and updates.

Related

10 Things You Will Learn in Electrical Wholesaling's 2025 Market Planning Guide
Electrical Wholesaling's 2024 Electrical Pyramid
Get Utility Project Solutions
Sponsored
Case Study: Major Auto EV Plant
Sponsored