Shermco Acquires EHV to Bolster Presence in Electrical Testing Market

Shermco Industries, Irving, TX, a provider of electrical testing, engineering, maintenance and repair services for the utility, industrial, energy and other end markets, acquired Eastern High Voltage, Inc. (EHV). The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

EHV, based in Robbinsville, NJ, is an InterNational Electrical Testing Association (NETA)-accredited company with a strong reputation for electrical testing and field services. EHV delivers a suite of services including electrical testing and preventative maintenance, acceptance testing and commissioning, infrared scanning, transformer testing and oil analysis, and 24/7 emergency response.

Shermco has 550-plus NETA-certified professionals and promotes itself as the largest independent electrical testing and maintenance provider in North America. EHV’s seasoned management team will add to this base because of their deep technical expertise and customer relationships.

“EHV has built a strong reputation through its commitment to safety, quality and responsive service,” said Phil Petrocelli, CEO of Shermco Industries. “The EHV team is known for technical excellence and trusted partnerships with mission-critical facilities across its region. Expanding into the Northeast brings exciting opportunities to continue to grow our customer base and extend our national capabilities with local expertise.”

Shermco is majority-owned by San Francisco-based Gryphon Investors, a leading middle-market private investment firm. It has more than 40 locations and is an active participant in NETA (the InterNational Electrical Testing Association), EASA (Electrical Apparatus Service Association), and AWEA (American Wind Energy Association).