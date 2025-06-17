Rexel USA Enters Agreement to Acquire NJ’s Warshauer Electric Supply

Rexel USA, Dallas, TX, signed a definitive agreement to acquire Warshauer Electric Supply, Tinton Falls, NJ. According to the press release, Warshauer’s localized operating model, specialized service offerings, and deep contractor relationships complement Rexel’s national scale and provide a strong foundation for continued growth across the Northeast. This is Rexel's second acquisition in the New York metropolitan area this year. It acquired Schwing Electrical Supply, Farmingdale, NY, several months ago.

Founded in 1954 by Martin Warshauer and led today by Jim Warshauer, president and owner, Warshauer Electric Supply has 180 employees and five locations across New Jersey. The company was ranked #64 on Electrical Wholesaling’s 2025 Top 100 ranking with $129.9 million in 2024 sales. Rexel is ranked #4 in EW’s 2025 Top 100.

Rexel said in the release that Warshauer Electric Supply delivers a highly differentiated portfolio of technical services and solutions tailored to the evolving needs of the electrical industry. Its capabilities span custom-configured switchgear, engineering and design services, generator sales and rentals, and advanced lighting solutions for both commercial and high-end residential applications. The company focuses on sustainable technologies, offering green energy systems, EV charging infrastructure, and energy retrofits. Complementing its product expertise, Warshauer operates a scalable services model that includes preventative maintenance programs and a nationally accredited training platform for licensed contractors, electricians, interior designers and architects.

Following the transaction, Warshauer Electric Supply will continue to operate under its existing brand, preserving the strength of its identity and the expertise of its workforce.

Roger Little, CEO of Rexel USA, said in the release, “Warshauer is a leader in the New Jersey market, known for its technical depth, customer-first culture, and exceptional team. This acquisition enhances our ability to serve commercial and residential contractors with localized service and scalable solutions. We are excited to welcome Warshauer to Rexel and look forward to building on their rich history.”

Jim Warshauer, president and owner of Warshauer Electric Supply, said in the release, “Joining Rexel USA marks an exciting new chapter for Warshauer. This partnership allows us to maintain our culture and values while gaining access to the resources and scale of a global leader. We are proud of what our team has built and look forward to continuing to serve our customers with the same passion and commitment.”

The transaction is expected to close by the end of June.