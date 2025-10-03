Advanced Digital Cable (ADC) Announces Strategic Partnership with Kinderhook
Key Highlights
- Kinderhook Industries has acquired a majority stake in ADC, signaling a strategic move to support the company's growth and innovation.
- Kurt Breischaft, with extensive experience in wire and cable manufacturing, has been appointed as the new CEO to lead ADC into its next phase.
- ADC plans to expand its capabilities, invest in its workforce, and enhance service quality for industries including renewable energy, data centers, and construction.
- Founded in 1997, ADC has grown from coaxial cable manufacturing to a diverse producer of wire and cable products for critical sectors.
Advanced Digital Cable (ADC), Hayesville, NC, announced that the Kinderhook Industries private-equity firm has acquired a majority share of the company. According to the press release, this investment marks a pivotal moment in ADC’s 27-year history, positioning the business for long-term growth and continued success.
Founded in 1997 by Steve Payne, ADC began manufacturing coaxial cable during the booming digital cable market. Over nearly three decades, ADC has expanded far beyond its origins to become a manufacturer producing a wide range of wire and cable products. Today, ADC’s cables are trusted across many critical industries including renewable energy, data centers, manufacturing facilities, power generation, and commercial and residential construction.
To build on ADC’s solid foundation and accelerate its next phase of growth, Kinderhook has appointed Kurt Breischaft as CEO. He most recently served as president of SDI La Farga Copperworks and brings extensive wire and cable manufacturing experience, having held various roles with Belden, Superior Essex and Cerro Wire.
“We are excited about this new chapter,” said Breischaft, new CEO of ADC, in the press release. “The reputation ADC has earned over the past 27 years is the cornerstone of our business. With Kinderhook’s backing, we will build on those values to drive innovation, strengthen partnerships, and invest in the future of our people and operations.”
To ensure ADC’s legacy continues and its growth accelerates, investment was needed,” said Steve Payne, founder of ADC, in in the press release. “Kinderhook’s proven history of helping companies scale makes them the right partner for our future. Backed by our dedicated management team, long-term employees, and new leadership, ADC will continue to provide the service our partners rely on and the strength they deserve.”
The press release said, “Kinderhook’s track record of building and growing businesses brings exciting opportunities for ADC, its employees, suppliers and its partners. With this investment, ADC will expand its capabilities, invest in its people, and strengthen its ability to serve customers with speed, reliability, and quality.”