Advanced Digital Cable (ADC) Announces Strategic Partnership with Kinderhook

To build on ADC’s solid foundation and accelerate its next phase of growth, Kinderhook has appointed Kurt Breischaft as CEO. He most recently served as president of SDI La Farga Copperworks and brings extensive wire and cable manufacturing experience, having held various roles with Belden, Superior Essex and Cerro Wire.

“We are excited about this new chapter,” said Breischaft, new CEO of ADC, in the press release. “The reputation ADC has earned over the past 27 years is the cornerstone of our business. With Kinderhook’s backing, we will build on those values to drive innovation, strengthen partnerships, and invest in the future of our people and operations.”

To ensure ADC’s legacy continues and its growth accelerates, investment was needed,” said Steve Payne, founder of ADC, in in the press release. “Kinderhook’s proven history of helping companies scale makes them the right partner for our future. Backed by our dedicated management team, long-term employees, and new leadership, ADC will continue to provide the service our partners rely on and the strength they deserve.”

The press release said, “Kinderhook’s track record of building and growing businesses brings exciting opportunities for ADC, its employees, suppliers and its partners. With this investment, ADC will expand its capabilities, invest in its people, and strengthen its ability to serve customers with speed, reliability, and quality.”