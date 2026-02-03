IEWC Bolsters Control Panel Manufacturing Capabilities with Simcona Acquisition

Wire and cable specialty distributor IEWC, Milwaukee, WI, acquired Simcona, a Rochester, NY-based distributor of wire and cable products, electronic components and manufacturer of control panels. This acquisition strengthens IEWC’s OEM and Controls business units, expands its geographic reach in the Northeast and enhances its ability to deliver a broader range of applied solutions to customers.

“This is a meaningful step forward as we continue investing in areas where we see opportunity for long-term growth and customer impact,” said Mike Veum, president and CEO of IEWC, in the press release. “By joining IEWC, Simcona’s capacity and regional presence strengthen our ability to serve customers, scale our operations and expand the applied solutions we deliver across our OEM and infrastructure markets.”

Founded in 1962, Simcona’s wire and cable distribution and electronic component sourcing business will become part of IEWC’s OEM business, while its control panel manufacturing operations will join IEWC’s Controls business. Both of Simcona’s Rochester locations will remain open and operational.

IEWC entered the control panel manufacturing space in 2025 with the acquisition of Bevco Engineering, establishing its Controls business unit to complement its OEM and Infrastructure divisions. The addition of Simcona builds on that foundation — expanding capacity, geographic reach and engineering expertise to better serve customers across automation, infrastructure, medical and industrial markets.

IEWC is ranked #48 on Electrical Wholesaling’s 2025 Top 100 Distributors listing.