Graybar to Acquire SoCal’s American Electric Supply

Graybar Electric Co. St. Louis, MO, announced plans to acquire Southern California-based American Electric Supply (AES), Corona, CA, pending AES shareholder approval.

Founded in 1984, AES serves commercial and industrial customers across Southern California, including Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernadino, Ventura and San Diego counties. As a subsidiary of Graybar, the company will continue to operate under the American Electric Supply name with the same team, locations and suppliers. The company was ranked #67 in Electrical Wholesaling’s 2025 Top 100 ranking, with roughly $122.2 million in 2024 sales, 91 employees and one location.

"We look forward to welcoming the American Electric Supply team to Graybar," said Kathleen Mazzarella, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Graybar, in the press release. "With its superior customer service, dedicated employees and longstanding presence in Southern California, we believe this acquisition will support Graybar's ongoing growth in the region."

"American Electric Supply and Graybar are a strong fit, sharing similar values and a common commitment to helping customers achieve their long-term goals," said Mike Pratt, chief executive officer at AES, in the release. "Joining a successful, employee-owned company like Graybar will enhance our capabilities and position us for continued success."