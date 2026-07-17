Graybar To Acquire Samson Electrical Supply

Graybar, St. Louis, MO, plans to purchase New Jersey-based Samson Electrical Supply, with an expected close date in early August.

Founded in 1949, Samson Electrical Supply, South Plainfield, NJ, sells electrical equipment such as lighting solutions, power distribution equipment and MRO support for commercial, industrial, residential, institutional and utility customers. As a subsidiary of Graybar, the company will continue to operate under the Samson Electrical Supply name with the same team and suppliers.

“Samson Electrical Supply is a highly regarded company with a strong customer focus and deep roots in New Jersey,” said Kathleen Mazzarella, chairman, president and CEO of Graybar, in the press release. “This acquisition expands Graybar’s presence in the region and enhances our ability to serve customers. We look forward to welcoming the Samson team to Graybar and working together to achieve success.”

“Samson and Graybar share a long-term commitment to our customers, employees and suppliers,” said Michael Cohen, president of Samson Electrical Supply, in the release. “Joining Graybar allows us to preserve the values that have defined Samson for generations while providing access to additional resources, capabilities and growth opportunities. We are excited about what this means for the future of our company, our employees, and those we serve.”

Graybar’s acquisition of Samson Electrical Supply is the company’s third acquisition of 2026, following the acquisitions of Broken Arrow Electric Supply in March and American Electric Supply in May.

Graybar is ranked #3 in Electrical Wholesaling 2026 Top 100 Distributors listing with $12.9 billion in sales.