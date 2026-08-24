EECO Bolster Business in Lynchburg, VA, Market with Foster Electric Purchase

Electrical Equipment Company (EECO), Raleigh, NC, a full-line electrical distributor specializing in industrial automation and power solutions, acquired Foster Electric, an independent electrical supply distributor based in Lynchburg, VA. The transaction closed on Aug. 11. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition comes as EECO celebrates its 100th year in business, having been founded in Raleigh in 1926. According to the press release, “By bringing the two companies together, EECO and Foster Electric are able to build on what each already does well, without changing what makes either company successful. EECO brings deep expertise serving industrial and automation-focused customers, while Foster Electric has built nearly 70 years of relationships in the electrical contractor market in Central Virginia.

Founded in 1956, Foster Electric will continue to operate under the Foster Electric name, from its current location in Lynchburg, with its existing team of 25 associates.

"For nearly 70 years, our team has focused on taking care of the customers and communities we serve, and that won't change," said Duane White, President of Foster Electric, in the press release. "Joining EECO gives us access to greater resources while allowing us to keep operating the way our customers have come to expect."

"Foster Electric's reputation for service and deep roots in the Lynchburg market make them a great fit for EECO," said Mark Holmes, President and CEO of EECO. "As we celebrate 100 years of serving our customers, welcoming Foster Electric's team and supporting their continued success as an independently operated part of our company is exactly the kind of growth we want to build on."

Foster Electric will continue to operate as usual, with the same team, same location, and the same commitment to service that customers have relied on for decades.Ranked #52 on Electrical Wholesaling’s 2026 Top 100 listing, EECO operates 11 locations across Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina, with approximately 265 associates and annual sales of $250 million.