Skip navigation
Menu
Minnerelac_Solar_1000.jpg
News

Minerallac Now Powered 100% by Solar

With more than 1,000 solar modules, this is the first ground-based solar array in the Kane County, IL.

Minerallac Co., Hampshire, IL, installed a new 352 kW ground-mounted solar array outside of its headquarters that provides 100% of the facility’s electrical power needs. “The best part of this project was the ability to partner with Continental Electric, one of the oldest and most respected electrical contractors in the area.  Minerallac Co. is celebrating our 125th anniversary in 2019 and we welcomed the opportunity to partner with a contractor whose history is almost as long as ours,” said Jim Hlavacek, Minerallac’s president, in the press release.

“This was an easy decision.  Solar energy not only made good business sense, but it fits in with our company’s commitment to finding more environmentally friendly ways of doing business,” said Carl Moellenkamp, CFO in the press release. “A 125-year--old company cannot remain complacent and has to be forward-thinking with new technologies.”

State Senator Don DeWitte and State Representative Dan Ugaste attended the ribbon cutting ceremony on July 10.

TAGS: Green Market
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Cao Joins Service Wire as Regional Sales Manager
Aug 06, 2019
REMEE_1000.jpg
EW's Top 10 New Product Picks for August, 2019
Aug 05, 2019
Obituary: Raub Supply’s Joseph Schick
Aug 05, 2019
Copper-wire_GettyImages-901858684.jpg
Prices for Copper and Other Metals Hit with Sucker Punch
Aug 05, 2019