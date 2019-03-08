NAW 2019 Distribution Program for Rising Stars Set for June 17-21 at Ohio State

Registration is now open for the NAW 2019 Distribution Program for Rising Stars, June 17–21, at Ohio State University (OSU). The program draws on the latest business best practices, tailored to the distribution industry and delivered by award-winning faculty from OSU's Fisher College of Business, ranked 5th in the United States on the 2019 Best Business Schools for Supply Chain Management and Logistics list by U.S. News & World Report. Every faculty member has deep experience in teaching wholesale distribution industry rising stars. This one-week concentrated and high-energy learning experience is anchored with a case study built specifically for distribution leaders to ensure that they can apply all that they learned throughout the Program.

“NAW and The Ohio State University have been delivering the best in distribution leadership principles for more than 60 years through the NAW Distribution Program for Rising Stars. In today’s talent-challenged environment, this unique program provides a great opportunity for distributors to invest in their workforce,” said Patricia Lilly, NAW’s chief thought leadership officer.

Participants will take a comprehensive look across the entire distribution business and cover all major areas, including:

• Sales Management and Value-Added Services

• Market-Focused Strategic Planning

• Supply Chain Management

• Alternatives and Methods of Strategic Business Analysis

• Managing Business Relationships

• Financial Management

• Human Resources Management

• Improving Productivity and Teamwork.

Click here to get more details, including how to register and make hotel accommodations.