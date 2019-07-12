NEMRA to Hold 2019 Executive Development Program at Northwestern University

Members of the National Electrical Manufacturers Representatives Association (NEMRA) have enjoyed the association’s past executive development programs at blue-chip universities. NEMRA reps and manufacturers will once again be able to take advantage of this training resource Dec. 2-5 at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management in Evanston, IL.

NEMRA says the three-day program has been designed exclusively for rep firm owners or future principals who wants to improve their business acumen and sales leadership capabilities, as well as any manufacturer in a sales and marketing leadership position with the desire to grow in their skills and further develop in their company.

Topics covered include:

The Strategic Mindset of Successful Selling

Winning Value Propositions in Business Markets

Go-to-Market Strategy for Advantage

High Performance Negotiation Skills (NEW)

Communicating with Impact

Influence without Authority

The cost of the three-day, custom-designed program is $3,900 and cover tuition and lodging and use of the university classrooms, break-out rooms, IT service support, AV services, housekeeping, use of fitness center, and use of evening lounge spaces. Click here for additional details