NEMRA to Hold 2019 Executive Development Program at Northwestern University

Members of the National Electrical Manufacturers Representatives Association (NEMRA) have enjoyed the association’s past executive development programs at blue-chip universities. NEMRA reps and manufacturers will once again be able to take advantage of this training resource Dec. 2-5 at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management in Evanston, IL.

NEMRA says the three-day program has been designed exclusively for rep firm owners or future principals who wants to improve their business acumen and sales leadership capabilities, as well as any manufacturer in a sales and marketing leadership position with the desire to grow in their skills and further develop in their company.

Topics covered include:

  • The Strategic Mindset of Successful Selling
  • Winning Value Propositions in Business Markets
  • Go-to-Market Strategy for Advantage
  • High Performance Negotiation Skills (NEW)
  • Communicating with Impact
  • Influence without Authority

The cost of the three-day, custom-designed program is $3,900 and cover tuition and lodging and use of the university classrooms, break-out rooms, IT service support, AV services, housekeeping, use of fitness center, and use of evening lounge spaces. Click here for additional details

 

 

