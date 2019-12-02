New Jersey Increases Offshore Wind Commitment

New Jersey has recently made moves towards becoming one of the U.S.’s leading states for offshore wind power. According to a blog post from the American Wind Energy Association (AWEA), Gov. Phil Murphy of NJ recently announced that the state is more than doubling its offshore wind commitment, bringing its total to 7,500 megawatts (MW) by 2035.

According to a tweet from Murphy, the energy produced from offshore wind efforts will generate electricity to power 3.2 million homes and meet half of NJ’s electric power need, along with generating billions of dollars in investments and creating thousands of jobs.

“No other renewable energy resource provides us either the electric-generation or economic-growth potential of offshore wind,” said Gov. Murphy, according to the post.

