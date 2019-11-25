Nexans Wins Contract with Siemens to Supply Wind Turbine Cables

Nexans has been awarded a major two-year contract by Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to supply Windlink cables for its onshore and offshore wind turbines. In addition tol medium voltage (MV) cable kits, including 72 kV cable kits to meet the growing demand for offshore wind farms to operate at higher voltages, Nexans is also supplying a variety of cabling solutions such as jumpers for the switchgear to transformer connection, as well as low voltage (LV) copper cable assemblies and aluminum power cables for fixed installation in towers. The Windlink cables will be used for applications inside the wind turbines including tower, loop, nacelle and generators. The MV and LV cables, kits and accessories will be manufactured in Nexans plants around the world including Germany, Brazil, France, Italy, Sweden, Denmark, Poland and Morocco.