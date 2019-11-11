Skip navigation
NSi Industries Acquires SullStar Technologies to Expand VDV Business

For more than 20 years, SullStar Technologies has been partnering with NSi Industries’ Platinum Tools division, which NSi acquired earlier this year, for the distribution and sales of its products. SullStar’s patented specialty electrical products include crimp tools, pushdown tools and connectors and has over 60 patents worldwide.

NSi Industries, LLC, Huntersville, NC, acquired the Simi Valley, CA-based SullStar Technologies, to expand its product portfolio in the low-voltage product market. SullStar Technologies designs patented tools and connectors for the datacom and telecom markets.

“SullStar is the inventor of numerous global patents in and around the low-voltage tools and connectors space,” said G. R. Schrotenboer, CEO, NSi Industries, in the press release. “This acquisition ties together the sales and development of two businesses into one, further strengthening our leadership position in the low-voltage market.”

As part of the overall acquisition, NSi will gain ownership and work on maintaining and enforcing SullStar’s current patents. The SullStar products will be branded under NSi’s Platinum Tools division. For information on SullStar Technologies’ solutions, please visit www.sullstar.com.

In addition to NSi’s acquisition of Platinum Tools earlier this year in March, which expanded its market reach into the VDV market, the company also acquired Bridgeport Fittings, Stratford, CT, this past August, growing its North American footprint.

TAGS: Mergers & Acquisitions
