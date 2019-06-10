NSi Industries Takes On New Role as Exclusive Supplier for Platinum Tools Products in Designated Markets

As part of the acquisition of Platinum Tools announced in March, NSI Industries, with its sales agent representatives, is now the exclusive supplier of Platinum Tools products to the C&I electrical distribution, electrical commercial, industrial and residential markets.

Effective June 1, distributors in these markets have been able to place orders by contacting NSI’s corporate office at (888) 500-4598, or by contacting NSI’s local sales representative. Customers can visit www.nsiindustries.com/salesreplocator to locate their local representative.

“Our number one priority is a constant focus on our distributor partnerships and helping them find new ways to be successful,” said David DiDonato, COO, NSI Industries, in the press release. “By placing their Platinum Tools product orders with NSI Industries, distributors in electrical distribution, commercial, industrial and residential markets will receive the same best-in-class benefits, terms and services that they have become accustomed to from NSI.”

NSI Industries sells electrical products in more than 25 product categories, while Platinum Tools focuses on the datacom products market. Its portfolio includes cable management solutions, structured wiring products, tester kits, cutters, crimpers and other products for electrical, industrial, security, audio/video, commercial, residential, datacom and telecom applications.