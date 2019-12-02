NY Leaders Release Sun Expansion Proposal

Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), recently petitioned the New York Public Service Commission to use the successful NY-Sun program to reach 6 gigawatts (GW) of distributed solar energy by 2025, a statewide goal.

David Gahl, senior director of state affairs in the northeast at the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), commended NY leaders for their efforts to follow through on goals outlined in the New York Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.

“We commend Governor Cuomo and NYSERDA for continuing to prioritize solar energy expansion in New York,” Gahl said in the press release. “Extending coverage of the NY-Sun program would make more than $500 million in incentives available to solar customers, helping to create thousands of careers, generate billions of dollars in investment and bring clean and affordable energy to more New Yorkers. The program is already a success in the state and expanding its reach is a tangible, realistic step toward achieving New York’s ambitious clean energy goals. We look forward to diving into the details of this proposal, engaging at the Public Service Commission, and reaching New York’s 6 GW solar goal.”