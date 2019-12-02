Skip navigation
Menu
renewables.jpg
News

NY Leaders Release Sun Expansion Proposal

Gov. Cuomo and the NYSERDA want to use the NY-Sun program to reach 6 GW of distributed solar energy by 2025.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), recently petitioned the New York Public Service Commission to use the successful NY-Sun program to reach 6 gigawatts (GW) of distributed solar energy by 2025, a statewide goal.

David Gahl, senior director of state affairs in the northeast at the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), commended NY leaders for their efforts to follow through on goals outlined in the New York Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.

“We commend Governor Cuomo and NYSERDA for continuing to prioritize solar energy expansion in New York,” Gahl said in the press release. “Extending coverage of the NY-Sun program would make more than $500 million in incentives available to solar customers, helping to create thousands of careers, generate billions of dollars in investment and bring clean and affordable energy to more New Yorkers. The program is already a success in the state and expanding its reach is a tangible, realistic step toward achieving New York’s ambitious clean energy goals. We look forward to diving into the details of this proposal, engaging at the Public Service Commission, and reaching New York’s 6 GW solar goal.”

TAGS: Green Market
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Wiedemeier featured image.jpg
Werner Electric Promotes Craig Wiedemeier to COO
Dec 03, 2019
Molitorl-500x494.png
IDEA President & CEO Paul Molitor to Step Down
Dec 03, 2019
GE wind turbine.jpg
New Jersey Increases Offshore Wind Commitment
Dec 02, 2019
Heliogen featured image.jpg
Bill Gates-Backed Clean Energy Startup Develops Solar Breakthrough
Dec 02, 2019