OmniCable to be Acquired by Dot Family Holdings

Omni Cable Corp. (OmniCable), West Chester, PA, has signed an agreement to be acquired by a subsidiary of Dot Holdings Co (DHC), owned by Dot Family Holdings (DFH), and join its portfolio of companies. DFH focuses on acquiring leading middle-market distribution companies with a special interest in master/two-step distribution and any national distribution models.

OmniCable will continue to operate as usual with no changes to the company’s organizational structure, products, service and mission. The press release said DFH’s approach is to acquire and hold companies for the long term and invest for growth. Jeff Siegfried, OmniCable chairman and CEO, said in the press release that DFH understands OmniCable’s core values, redistribution and focus on logistics.

“After a thoughtful and diligent process, we are fortunate to enter into an agreement with DFH, an investment arm of the Tracy family, the founders and owners of Dot Foods. Dot Foods is one of the largest and most trusted names in redistribution,” said Siegfried. “DFH and Dot Foods share our passion for customer service and the respect for the distribution channel that is so important to our business.”

“We are very excited to add OmniCable to our Dot Family Holdings portfolio of companies,” said John Tracy, DFH chairman and CEO. “OmniCable has a record of success and a strong foundation of values that align with ours. We look forward to OmniCable’s continued growth and the shared learning we know will come from this new relationship.”