OmniCable Hold Open House at Toronto Location

Electrical distributors and industry partners attended OmniCable Toronto’s open house on Oct. 23. Stocking locations include Philadelphia, PA; Atlanta, GA; Boston, MA; Charlotte, NC; Chicago, IL; Denver, CO; Houston, TX; Los Angeles, CA; San Francisco, CA; Seattle, WA; St. Louis, MO, Tampa, FL, Toronto, ON.During the open house, attendees toured the facility, met OmniCable Canada and U.S. teams, enjoyed light refreshments, and walked away with giveaways. OmniCable's other stocking locations are in Philadelphia, PA; Atlanta, GA; Boston, MA; Charlotte, NC; Chicago, IL; Denver, CO; Houston, TX; Los Angeles, CA; San Francisco, CA; Seattle, WA; St. Louis, MO; and Tampa, FL, Toronto, ON.

Caption for photo: OmniCable employees at the open house in Toronto (left to right): Adam Evanson (distribution center manager); Chris Bjorkman (director of market development); Kevin Millington (distribution center floor lead); Greg Lampert (president); Chris Bertolami (director of purchasing); Courtney Serio (corporate communications manager); Nikki Schuhl (salesforce administrator); Damian Bennett (account manager); Greg Donato (COO); Jim Walsh (account manager); and Sean Weir (distribution center floor lead).