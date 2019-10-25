Skip navigation
Menu
OmniCable Employees at Open House-1100.jpg
News

OmniCable Hold Open House at Toronto Location

The company’s 50,000-sq-ft Toronto branch, which was its first outside the United States, opened in April 2019.

Electrical distributors and industry partners attended OmniCable Toronto’s open house on Oct. 23. Stocking locations include Philadelphia, PA; Atlanta, GA; Boston, MA; Charlotte, NC; Chicago, IL; Denver, CO; Houston, TX; Los Angeles, CA; San Francisco, CA; Seattle, WA; St. Louis, MO, Tampa, FL, Toronto, ON.During the open house, attendees toured the facility, met OmniCable Canada and U.S. teams, enjoyed light refreshments, and walked away with giveaways. OmniCable's other stocking locations are in Philadelphia, PA; Atlanta, GA; Boston, MA; Charlotte, NC; Chicago, IL; Denver, CO; Houston, TX; Los Angeles, CA; San Francisco, CA; Seattle, WA; St. Louis, MO; and Tampa, FL, Toronto, ON.

Caption for photo: OmniCable employees at the open house in Toronto (left to right): Adam Evanson (distribution center manager); Chris Bjorkman (director of market development); Kevin Millington (distribution center floor lead); Greg Lampert (president); Chris Bertolami (director of purchasing); Courtney Serio (corporate communications manager); Nikki Schuhl (salesforce administrator); Damian Bennett (account manager); Greg Donato (COO); Jim Walsh (account manager); and Sean Weir (distribution center floor lead).

 

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
OmniCable to be Acquired by Dot Family Holdings
Jul 26, 2019
EW-Omni-Feature-0719-PR.gif
Eliminating Pain Points for Customers
Jun 27, 2019
Crescent_Open_Houses-1165.jpg
Crescent Electric Supply Hosts Two Grand Openings
Oct 25, 2019
Open_Office_Design_Getty_vicnt.jpg
Legrand Acquires Connectrac
Oct 25, 2019