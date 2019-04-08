Menu
OmniCable Launches E-Commerce Product Availability

Approved users can view availability, search for the interested product, input the quantity and length, and click “Check Stock” for the nearest stocking location.

OmniCable, West Chester, PA, says its online customers now have access to product availability. Approved users can view availability, search for the interested product, input the quantity and length, and click “Check Stock” for the nearest stocking location. From there, customers can easily add it to a quote. “Showing availability is part of OmniCable’s dedication to investing in our customers and their online experience,” said Kelsey Garza, E-Commerce Manager, OmniCable.

OmniCable customer who are interested in accessing product availability and other features of the e-commerce platform, can sign up by clicking here.

 

