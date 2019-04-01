OmniCable Opens Branch in Toronto

Omni Cable Corporation (OmniCable), West Chester, PA, opened its first branch outside of the United States in Toronto, Canada.

“For many years, Canadian electrical distributors have encouraged OmniCable to open a facility and bring our value-added services and solutions to the marketplace,” said Jeff Siegfried, OmniCable’s Chairman and CEO, in a press release. “Our commitment to Canada has been well thought out and researched. OmniCable made significant investments so that we can bring the same deep and diverse inventories and services to the market.”

The 50,000-square-feet Toronto facility opened its doors on April 1 at 8025 Dixie Rd. in Brampton, Ontario. It's OmniCable’s 13th branch and will service electrical distributors throughout Canada.

“OmniCable offers electrical distributors access to a multi-million dollar inventory from the top Canadian electrical industry manufacturers,” said Chris Bjorkman, OmniCable’s director of market development, in the press release. “In addition, OmniCable gives Canadians access to its many value-added services including striping and special cuts lengths. All from a partner that only sells through distributors.”