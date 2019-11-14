Orbit Industries Donates 4,600 Products to 2019 Ideal Electrical National Championship

Orbit Industries recently donated more than 4,600 electrical products to support the 2019 Ideal Industries National Championship, held at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort in Orlando, FL, Nov. 7-9. Started by Ideal Electrical in 2016, the competition has grown into the most recognized competition in the electrical industry. The 60-minute program will air on ESPN2 Dec. 15 2019 at 8 p.m. Eastern, reaching over 95 million households (based on 2018 Nielsen ratings).

Upon reading about the qualifying rounds leading up to the final competition of the event, Orbit President David Nikayin and the company’s marketing team reached out to Ideal Electrical to see if the company was interested in Orbit donating some of its products.

Andrew Kuhns, Ideal Electrical’s marketing operations manager, was very open to the idea. “Normally we’d have to buy these products wholesale from several manufacturers,” said Kuhns in the press release. “Orbit not only saved us thousands of dollars in material costs, they helped us value engineer twenty-six SKUs, and even suggested alternatives to more ‘traditional’ solutions.”

For instance, Orbit suggested its versatile Universal Mounting Adapter with Back Support (UMA-LVBS) to replace a more traditional style of box mounting adapter. During the event, competitors used the UMA-LVBS to mount junction boxes directly to stud wall frames.

“The Championship is really about celebrating the next generation of tradespeople,” said Kuhns. “It made sense for us to introduce some of Orbits labor-saving products, even if they might seem new to some of the competitors.” “I’m thrilled we were able to donate our time and products to this wonderful event,” added Nikayin. “There are very few competitions like this in our industry, and I look forward to working with Ideal on the 2020 championships.”

A replay of the 2019 National Championship will be available after the official broadcast, at Ideal Industries Inc.’s video channel.

Facebook users can also see highlights from the event at facebook.com/IDEALlindustries.