Orbit Industries Launches PROFAB Electrical Assembly Service

Orbit Industries Inc., a manufacturer of electrical boxes and mounting solutions, has launched its new PROFAB prefabricated assembly service, at its Morristown TN, distribution center. Orbit recently dedicated 50,000 sq. ft. of space at the facility to offer an end-to-end service that can include design and job site coordination.

This made-to-order service helps electrical contracting firms reduce project duration, safeguard workers and expand market share. PROFAB is currently taking inquiries.

Todd Albright was recently hired as director of the PROFAB division. He brings more than 20 years of experience managing prefab operations with contracting firms. Albright is currently visiting firms of all shapes and sizes around the country in an effort to better understand how PROFAB can meet the needs of different markets.

Orbit Industries president (and former electrician) David Nikayin says in the press release, “We look forward to growing PROFAB and helping contractors that don’t have shops of their own to realize the breakthroughs of off-site assembly. Firms that do prefab in-house can also use PROFAB for specialized jobs, or to take on ‘overflow’ work when their backlog is full.”

Engineer & quote. Albright and his team can break down project drawings and recommend prefabricated solutions. PROFAB can use Computer Aided Drafting (CAD) technology to lay out detailed installation points. PROFAB then works with the contractor’s preferred distributor to quote the service package.

UL-listed assembly service. PROFAB offers a wide variety of electrical assembly services, including packaging brackets with attached junction boxes; MC cable or conduit stub attachment; splicing devices; enclosures with custom knockouts; underground duct banks; and preparing ready-to-install switch gear packages. Albright and his team inspect each assembly to guarantee it complies with Underwriter’s Laboratories (UL) requirements.

Room-in-a-box. Albright and his team work with project supervisors to coordinate product kitting and just-in-time delivery. Assembled products get packaged for each room on the construction site. Labels on each package denote the intended room and floor number. Printed identification tags are also included to mark stud frames and correspond with tags on each product. This allows for fast installation with minimal supervision.

Besides time-saving prefab innovations and mounting solutions, Orbit Industries Inc. offers distributors over 6,000 products across eleven diverse product lines. Branded as “Your Universal Source for Electrical Products,”these products include electrical junction boxes, weatherproof products, NEMA enclosures, fittings, ventilation fans, outdoor LED lighting, and more.