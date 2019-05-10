Menu
Orbit Industries Relocates West Coast Distribution Center to Bell Gardens, CA

Orbit Industries recently completed the transfer of its West Coast distribution center (DC) operations to a new facility in Bell Gardens, CA, that’s now its primary distribution hub in the western United States. Orbit’s previous facility in Los Angeles, CA, will handle overstock and continue to operate as its corporate head office.

This new distribution center sits on four acres of land with generous warehouse space. Local distributors will appreciate a spacious will-call area and on-site parking availability. The company says its distributors from all over the United States will enjoy faster deliveries, shorter lead times, improved shipping accuracy and greater product inventory.

Orbit Industries advertises a 98.7% average fill rate on all electrical product orders and says the new facility will help it honor this commitment. “We knew that an operations transfer of this size would be difficult, but it had to be done,” said Orbit President David Nikayin in the press release. “In addition to the 98.7% fill rate, I also wanted us to meet our fulfillment target: same-day shipping on all orders received before noon.”

