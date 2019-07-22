Menu
Orbit Industries Sponsors 2019 Mid-South IEC Golf Tournament

The Mid-South IEC has been doing these Golf Tournaments for over twenty years.

Orbit Industries Inc. co-sponsored this year’s Mid-South Independent Electrical Contractors Golf Tournament. Proceeds from the tournament will help fund the IEC Foundation (IECF), which supports IEC Chapter apprenticeship programs from coast-to-coast. The tournament was held at Windyke Country Club in Memphis, TN.

Orbit Industries, in cooperation with seven other major sponsors, donated funds to cater the luncheon, help cover administration costs, and purchase contest prizes. IEC Chapter members enjoyed a little “friendly competition” with a Putting Contest, Longest Drive Contest, “Closest to the Hole” and “Hole in One” contests. Orbit also provided the grand prize – a 65-inch 4K Sony Bravia OLED television. Attending the event were Orbit Regional Sales Manager Mike Gelotti and Manufacturer’s Representative Michael McCarthy, Commodore Sales Inc. They enjoyed a day of golf with Mid-South IEC Chapter electricians, and lent their knowledge and resources to any member looking to increase efficiency or solve problems on their jobsite.

