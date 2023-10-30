ABB (Memphis, TN): Jack Bellissimo joins ABB’s Installation Products Division, formerly known as Thomas & Betts, as Senior VP of Product Management, Marketing and Strategy, leading the U.S. and Latin America region portfolio of electrification solutions. He will focus on strategically positioning the business in the global marketplace to continue developing, manufacturing and marketing products used to manage the connection, protection and distribution of electrical power in industrial, construction and utility applications.

Bellissimo joined ABB from Hubbell Electrical Products, where he was the VP of Marketing and Product Management. He led this organization toward profitable growth and the introduction of multiple new and innovative products. Before that, he held sales and product leadership roles at Hubbell and Michelin, as well as operations and supply chain management roles at GE Power. Bellissimo also served five years as an Airborne Army Ranger and Sr. Intelligence Analyst with the 75th Ranger Regiment, U.S. Army. He deployed three times to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and is a recipient of the Bronze Star Medal.

Bellissimo earned a bachelor’s of science degree in business management from DeVry University and an MBA from The Darla Moore School of Business at the University of South Carolina. He will relocate to the Memphis, TN, area in the coming months.