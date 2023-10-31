Champion Fiberglass Announces the Promotion of Matt Fredericks

Champion Fiberglass (Houston): Matt Fredericks was promoted to director of North American Business Development. In this new role he will assist the VP of Sales and Marketing in developing high-level relationships within the electrical and utility contractor/end-user markets, to increase Champion Fiberglass’ market awareness and sales revenues. His business development responsibilities will be in addition to his current regional sales manager and sales agent duties.

Said Scott Patchan, VP of Sales and Marketing in the press release, “Matt is invaluable to our sales organization. He offers deep industry and project knowledge. He’s earned the trust of our rep agencies and end-users.”

Fredericks joined Champion Fiberglass in January 2021.