Turtle's Millard and Valls to be Co-CEOs

Turtle (Clark, NJ): Jayne Millard, executive chairman of the board and fourth-generation family leader, and Luis Valls, president of Turtle’s Electrical Division will head the company as co-CEOs. With a core mission of accelerating the transition to clean, sustainable energy — Rethinking Energy and Advancing Tomorrow — together they bring a unique perspective and diversity of thought combining Millard’s strategic vision and Valls’ engineering expertise.

As a 30-year industry veteran with over 20 years at Turtle, Valls brings to the co-CEO role his experience in engineering customer solutions that achieve energy efficiencies. His resume includes high-profile projects such as the World Trade Center reconstruction, NYU Langone Medical Center and Hudson Yards.

In keeping with a multi-year succession management plan, Kathleen Shanahan, who served as CEO, will assume a senior advisory role. Turtle sustains its decades-long certification as a WBE. As a senior advisor, Shanahan will focus her strategic business and government policy experience on Turtle’s government relations and public affairs, touching the company’s national, state and municipal projects.